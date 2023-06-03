Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Page County wins Region 2B Championship, defeats Strasburg 6-0

The Page County softball team holds up the Region 2B Championship trophy after defeating Strasburg 6-0 on June 2, 2023.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Jocelyne Rinker smashed two home runs and Bailee Gaskins threw another complete-game shutout to help Page County win the Region 2B Championship over Strasburg 6-0 on Friday night.

The Panthers will face Poquoson on Tuesday night in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

The official brackets will be released this weekend.

To view additional scores from region championship action on Friday night, click here. If you see a score missing and you’d like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mount Sidney woman is in custody after barricading herself in her home following a domestic...
Woman arrested after barricade situation in Augusta County
Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigates ATV thefts in Augusta County
Harrisonburg Fire Department
HFD: 3 displaced after morning fire in Harrisonburg
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says
A hiker found Takai Crute (left) alone in the woods in Michigan. Authorities continue to search...
Search continues for Richmond mother accused of leaving special needs daughter in Michigan woods

Latest News

Stuarts Draft welcomes the Diamondbacks for another baseball season.
“It’s a great place to be”, community cheers on Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in home opener
“It’s a great place to be”, community cheers on Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks in home opener
Spotswood's Emerson Knight on Court 3 during the VHSL state quarterfinal match between...
VHSL State Tennis Tournament quarterfinal results
Ethan Anderson
UVA baseball crushes Army 15-1 in opening game of Charlottesville Regional