Page County wins Region 2B Championship, defeats Strasburg 6-0

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Jocelyne Rinker smashed two home runs and Bailee Gaskins threw another complete-game shutout to help Page County win the Region 2B Championship over Strasburg 6-0 on Friday night.

The Panthers will face Poquoson on Tuesday night in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

The official brackets will be released this weekend.

To view additional scores from region championship action on Friday night, click here. If you see a score missing and you'd like to report it, send an email to sports@whsv.com.

