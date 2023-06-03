Page County wins Region 2B Championship, defeats Strasburg 6-0
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Jocelyne Rinker smashed two home runs and Bailee Gaskins threw another complete-game shutout to help Page County win the Region 2B Championship over Strasburg 6-0 on Friday night.
The Panthers will face Poquoson on Tuesday night in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.
The official brackets will be released this weekend.
