Veterans for Political Innovation hosting events to answer questions about ranked choice voting

Ranked choice voting lets voters rank candidates from favorite to least favorite on their ballots.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Representatives across central Virginia are working to inform people in Charlottesville and Albemarle about ranked choice voting.

Representatives are hoping ranked choice voting will be used in Virginia elections by 2025.

“Your vote really matters. [Ranked choice voting] at the end of the day reflects who you actually want in that position. You no longer have to play the game of, you know, trying to game the system. You get to really vote for who you care about,” said Nick Cove with Representatives of Veterans for Political Innovation.

Veterans for Political Innovation is hosting events on June 5 and June 6 to answer questions about ranked choice voting at Northside Library.

The events start at 7 p.m. on both days.

