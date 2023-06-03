VHSL State Tennis Tournament quarterfinal results
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls tennis team won its state quarterfinal match, defeating Staunton River 5-0 on Friday afternoon.
The Blazers advance to the Class 3 state semifinals where they will face Abingdon on Monday at Emory & Henry College.
Other results from state quarterfinal action are below. If you’d like to view the bracket for each classification, click on the headline of each class.
Class 3 Girls
- Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0
- Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0
Class 2 Girls
- Central 5, Randolph-Henry 2
- Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0
Class 1 Girls
- Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4
- Rappahannock County 5, Riverheads 0
Class 2 Boys
- Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0
