VHSL State Tennis Tournament quarterfinal results

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls tennis team won its state quarterfinal match, defeating Staunton River 5-0 on Friday afternoon.

The Blazers advance to the Class 3 state semifinals where they will face Abingdon on Monday at Emory & Henry College.

Other results from state quarterfinal action are below. If you’d like to view the bracket for each classification, click on the headline of each class.

Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0

Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Central 5, Randolph-Henry 2

Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4

Rappahannock County 5, Riverheads 0

Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

