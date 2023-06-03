Draw Your Weather
VHSL State Tennis Tournament quarterfinal results

Spotswood's Emerson Knight on Court 3 during the VHSL state quarterfinal match between Spotswood and Staunton River on June 2, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood girls tennis team won its state quarterfinal match, defeating Staunton River 5-0 on Friday afternoon.

The Blazers advance to the Class 3 state semifinals where they will face Abingdon on Monday at Emory & Henry College.

Other results from state quarterfinal action are below. If you’d like to view the bracket for each classification, click on the headline of each class.

Class 3 Girls

  • Spotswood 5, Staunton River 0
  • Abingdon 5, Turner Ashby 0

Class 2 Girls

  • Central 5, Randolph-Henry 2
  • Poquoson 5, East Rockingham 0

Class 1 Girls

  • Buffalo Gap 5, Mathews 4
  • Rappahannock County 5, Riverheads 0

Class 2 Boys

  • Riverheads 5, Lancaster 0

