VHSL Track and Field Class 1, 2, and 3 State Championship Saturday results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, local athletes competed at the VHSL Track and Field State Championships. Classes 1 and 2 were held at Sentara Park while Class 3 was held in Lynchburg.

In Class 1, Summer Wallace from Riverheads won second place in the girls high jump and fourth place in the 400-meter dash.

In Class 2, Stuart Pirtle from Mountain View won the boys 110-meter hurdles. Pirtle also won the boys 300-meter hurdles while East Rockingham’s Xavia Brown placed third in the event. In the boys pole vault, Cal Robertson placed second for the Eagles. Luray’s Davey Johnson won the boys 1600-meter race.

Asia Hoover from Central won the girls 400-meter dash while Strasburg’s Claire Keefe and Luray’s Annah Whitmer took second and third places, respectively. Jaidyn McClung from Luray took third place in the girls 300-meter hurdles. Strasburg’s Macy Smith was crowned state champion in the girls long jump. Maddy Dofermire from Strasburg placed third in the girls high jump while Abby Mikolay from Stuarts Draft placed second in the girls shot put.

In Class 3, Waynesboro’s Amari Carter finished in third place in the boys 100-meter dash. Jowell Santiago from Broadway placed second in the boys 400-meter dash. Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell placed third in the boys long jump.

Abby Lane from Fort Defiance placed third in the girls 1600-meter race while Fort Defiance’s Kaity Ruiz placed second in the girls 400-meter dash.

Full Class 1 and 2 results can be found here. Full Class 3 results can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.