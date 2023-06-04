Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Community remembers fallen West Virginia State trooper beyond the uniform

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mingo County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was known around the Williamson community for going above and beyond with and without the uniform on.

For more on how people in the community have been impacted by Maynard, you can watch the video above.

Maynard leaves behind his wife and two children, who were 9 and 13. A gofundme page has been set up to help his family.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

Summer travel tips with pets
Summer travel tips with pets
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Wildfire smoke from Canada led to hazy skies Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke will bring more haze to the area
Hope Loves Company.
Hope Loves Company bikes 350 miles to raise money for ALS support