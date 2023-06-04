The dry weather continues

SUNDAY: A cooler start to the day with temperatures into the 50s. An isolated shower possible during the morning. Cloudy throughout much of the day as temperatures will be slow to rise. Eventually seeing some peeks of sun late in the afternoon with plenty of clouds. Highs in the low to mid 70s eventually. A beautiful day. A crisp evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Clear and cool overnight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: A cool start with temperatures into the 50s. Plenty of sun with a few clouds for the morning. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy for the evening and mild with temperatures falling into the 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TUESDAY: A mild start to the day with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures rise into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day. A warm and pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy especially in the afternoon. Some clouds for the evening and mild with temperatures eventually falling into the 60s. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds for the morning. Partly cloudy and warm for the day, more refreshing and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy and mild for the evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. A cool night with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds to start the day. Temperatures rising into the 50s. Turning partly cloudy for the day and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds and mild. Temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the afternoon and warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

