Hessom’s Ink celebrates passing multiple big milestones with new dreams

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Hessom’s Ink has cleared multiple milestones this week. The business is celebrating one year at its new location as well as its induction as the newest member of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce after eight solid years of tattooing the community.

Hessom’s ink’s team of artists has grown into a full house in the last year. Feeling blessed by the opportunity and the community’s support, founding owner Brett Hessom is going after an even bigger goal in this next chapter.

“I’m looking into opening up a tattoo school so I can further more artists. I’m out of room to put people in here to get them jobs, but I’d like to keep teaching, so I’m looking forward to doing that — it’s going to be a nice venture,” Hessom said.

Looking forward to the next chapter, Hessom, and his team are eager for things like new designs. He also hopes to start a rewards program as a thank you to the community that has given him and his shop so much support.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.