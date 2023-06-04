Lacking rain this week

SUNDAY: Clouds decreasing for the evening and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Skies turn clear late in the evening into the overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing late. Cool and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some of our cool spots at lower elevations and at the base of terrain may fall into the low 40s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with areas of patchy fog early. A pleasant start to the day with temperatures quickly rising into the 60s. Adding clouds throughout the day as it turns partly cloudy for the afternoon. A warm and beautiful day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few clouds for the evening and mild as temperatures fall back into the 60s. Mostly clear, cool, and crisp for the overnight with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

TUESDAY: A mild start to the day with temperatures rising into the 60s as clouds increase through the morning. Due to an upper level low to the northeast, we will see more cloud cover through the day. Mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon and still warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. An approaching cold front could bring an isolated shower, but it looks like this will be a dry cold front. Mostly cloudy and mild for the evening as temperatures eventually fall back into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and pleasant with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day as an upper level low to the northeast continues to bring added clouds. Still fairly warm and comfortable with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening as temperatures fall into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the night and turning cool and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and mild as temperatures quickly rise into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day and staying rather mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. A mild evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Partly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: More sunshine to start the day and mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny for the day and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

