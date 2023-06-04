Massanutten Technical Center uses fun-damentals in community day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Technical Center made an outlet for families to enjoy a Saturday in the sun and learn something new during its annual community day. Between the festivities and all sorts of inflatables, parents and kids got a chance to get a closer look at some programs under MTC’s curriculum.

“It makes some curiosity of like what the school is about, it makes you want to go on the internet and find out more about it. It’s really awesome to be able to have a place to bring my kids that doesn’t cost a fortune, so this is really great,” Melissa Norgrove said.

Parents came for fun but stayed for the adventures of Massanutten Technical Center’s open house.

Community Day gave an opportunity for the culinary arts students to have real-life applications to their learning by serving wings and house-made sauce to the public. Whether the program of interest is cosmetology, dentistry, or gaining business skills on a food truck, the family fun event exposed people to a better future in high school where administrators find there is no limit to what students can try.

“We are always thinking for the future, thinking what’s the Valley need and what terms of jobs and training, and new and out-of-the-box-style courses. If we can think about it and we get that idea, we will run with it and see how far we can take it,” Massanutten Technical Center Assistant Director Chris Dalton said.

MTC’S assistant director, Chris Dalton, said the aspect of future enrollment the community day brings is all part of the fun.

