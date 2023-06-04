Draw Your Weather
Reds win doubleheader against Blue Sox in RCBL battle(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater Reds powered past the Elkton Blue Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday evening. The Reds took game one 7-2 while Bridgewater kept Elkton scoreless in game two, coming away with a 4-0 victory.

Complete Rockingham County Baseball League results can be found here. Complete VBL results can be found here.

