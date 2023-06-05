The Center Yoga Collective channels in the gift of grieving

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Center Yoga Collective is finding the gift of grief in its latest workshop.

The workshop’s instructor finds that modern culture has led to grief being buried instead of embraced.

The Center Yoga Collective said grief has a range of emotions, but there is grace and beauty in seeking closure. One expression is that aligning yourself with your highest conscience brings a sense of healing.

“Can you imagine what our lives will look like if every time you look at your life and you see what you’ve gone through a great depth of suffering? How it might have been different, if you had a great, loving community around you to help hold you,” Kundalini Instructor Siri Amrita said.

Some key points of the workshop include grief would not be present without great love. Part two of Gift of Grief Yoga is happening June 11th, starting at 10 a.m.

