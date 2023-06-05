Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

The Center Yoga Collective channels in the gift of grieving

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Center Yoga Collective is finding the gift of grief in its latest workshop.

The workshop’s instructor finds that modern culture has led to grief being buried instead of embraced.

The Center Yoga Collective said grief has a range of emotions, but there is grace and beauty in seeking closure. One expression is that aligning yourself with your highest conscience brings a sense of healing.

“Can you imagine what our lives will look like if every time you look at your life and you see what you’ve gone through a great depth of suffering? How it might have been different, if you had a great, loving community around you to help hold you,” Kundalini Instructor Siri Amrita said.

Some key points of the workshop include grief would not be present without great love. Part two of Gift of Grief Yoga is happening June 11th, starting at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
Augusta County Sheriff's Office warns people about vehicle break-ins
Human remains found in Fishersville are over 100-years-old, Sheriff’s Office says
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Man missing more than a week found alive in closed WVa mine
Logs
Man dies in logging accident in Randolph County

Latest News

Sam Thacker was considered an honorary mayor of Churchville as friends describe him as an...
Churchville Volunteer Fire-Rescue cherishes last original member’s legacy
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lacking rain this week
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
Women in Sports: Tatum Evans