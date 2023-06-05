Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

(WDBJ) - The College Football Hall of Fame unveiled its ballot on Monday for the Class of 2024, and two of the all-time best players from the Commonwealth are up for nomination.

Perhaps the biggest name on the entire ballot is Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick. A first-team All-American in 1999 and the Big East Offensive Player of the Year, Vick led the Hokies to an 11-0 regular season and their first national championship appearance.

His Tech teams lost only one conference game during his time in Blacksburg.

Meanwhile, former Virginia wide receiver Herman Moore is also up for the Hall. The Danville native holds the NCAA record for yards per reception (22), and he finished his career as Virginia’s all-time leader in receiving yards and touchdown catches.

The Class of 2024 will be announced early next year.

