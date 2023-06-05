Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Mom of 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher pleads guilty to federal charges

A grand jury indicted Taylor in April on charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm that could endanger a child.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -The mother of a 6-year-old Newport News boy who police say shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in January is facing federal gun and drug charges.

According to WAVY, court documents say 25-year-old Deja Taylor faces federal charges of unlawful use of a controlled substance in possessing a firearm and making a false statement while purchasing a gun. The documents state she “was an unlawful user of marijuana.” Her attorney says she plans to plead guilty to the charges.

A grand jury indicted Taylor in April on charges of felony child neglect and misdemeanor of recklessly leaving a loaded firearm that could endanger a child.

The court filing states that “on or about July 19, 2022,” Taylor knew she was an unlawful user of a controlled substance and possessed a Taurus model PT111, G2A 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

The documents also state that she “knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement to Winfree Firearms” that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana, “when in fact, she then knew she was an unlawful user of marijuana.”

In January, her first-grader got a hold of the gun, shooting and injuring his teacher Abby Zwerner.

Taylor was already indicted of felony child neglect and a misdemeanor charge of endangering a child. At this time, we do not know if she has been taken back into police custody.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

Massanutten Regional Library to host community input meetings
Formation at Grand Caverns in Grottoes
Grand Caverns celebrating ‘National Cave Week’, 50th anniversary as national natural landmark
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lacking rain this week
The Massanutten Regional Library is planning for the future and is asking for the public’s...
Massanutten Regional Library to host community input meetings
Now, those animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC),...
47 animals seized from Waynesboro home