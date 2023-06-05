The Moon poses with Saturn this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - Saturn has been rising in the very early hours of the morning. This week, the Moon will pose with the planet.

THE MOON AND SATURN

In the east-southeastern sky very early Friday morning, the Moon will be a fist’s diameter to the right of the Saturn. You can catch the duo until sunrise.

Very early Friday morning the Moon will be just to the right of Saturn. (WHSV)

Very early Saturday morning, the Moon will have moved to the lower left of Saturn. Both nights will create a good photo opportunity but Saturday will be the only morning where the two will share a view in a pair of binoculars. Skies should be very cooperative as only a few clouds look to be in the sky both Friday and Saturday morning.

Very early Saturday morning, the Moon will be located just to the lower left of Saturn. (WHSV)

VENUS AND MARS

You’ll be able to continue viewing Venus and Mars together during the evenings. Venus will be just to the lower right of Mars as it continues to get closer and closer to the planet in the sky every night. The duo will be in the west-southwestern sky at sunset, and set in the northwestern sky just before midnight all this week.

Evenings this week, Venus and Mars will be in the western sky until around midnight. (WHSV)

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain another 4 minutes of daylight. By June 12th, we will have 14 hours and 48 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 12 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:52 am to 5:51 am while sunsets will move from 8:36 pm to 8:39 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jun 5 5:52 am 8:36 pm 14 hrs, 44 mins Jun 6 5:51 am 8:36 pm 14 hrs, 45 mins Jun 7 5:51 am 8:37 pm 14 hrs, 46 mins Jun 8 5:51 am 8:37 pm 14 hrs, 46 mins Jun 9 5:51 am 8:38 pm 14 hrs, 47 mins Jun 10 5:51 am 8:38 pm 14 hrs, 47 mins Jun 11 5:51 am 8:39 pm 14 hrs, 48 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

*The International Space Station (ISS) will make no passes this week in the sky.

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Third Quarter Moon June 10th, 3:31 pm New Moon June 18th, 12:37 am First Quarter Moon June 26th, 3:49 am Full Moon July 3rd, 7:38 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets just before midnight in the northwest

Mars: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, sets in the northwest just after midnight.

Jupiter: Rises in the east after 3:30 am, very limited viewing, not in sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky after 1 am in the eastern sky

