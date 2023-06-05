Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Summer travel tips with pets

Summer travel tips with pets
Summer travel tips with pets
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For more information, visit: https://www.wellnesspet.com/

Wellness Pet Pup-scicle How-To:

These homemade pup-scicles are a cool, refreshing treat for your furry friend in the summertime! Made with simple nutritious ingredients like frozen fruit, plain Greek yogurt, and swirled with creamy peanut butter. Keep a batch frozen in your freezer for those hot days ahead. Pup-scicles can also be customized to your dogs favorite taste preferences and add variety such as adding crushed/crumbled treats like Old Mother Hubbard by Wellness in place of the Wellness Bowl Boosters.

Ingredients:

  • 1 frozen banana
  • 2 cups frozen berries –blend of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries
  • 1 cup plain greek yogurt – avoid using flavored or sweetened yogurt, which contains excess added sugar and may contain xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic to dogs
  • 1 ½ cup water
  • 8 tsp creamy peanut butter
  • 1/3 cup Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers
  1. Bowl Boosters are crafted with wholesome grains and freeze dried meats, fruits, and vegetables. They are a delicious way to add flavor and texture to your dog’s meals, as well as important nutrients.

This recipe makes about eight dog popsicles, so you can make a batch today to have in your freezer for the summer. They only take about 10 minutes to prepare, and this recipe is easy to make for all levels.

Directions:

  • Blend together frozen banana, frozen berries, Greek yogurt, and water until smooth.
  • Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, filling about 3/4 full.
  • Sprinkle in about a tablespoon of Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers into each popsicle mold.
  • Spoon a dollop of peanut butter into each popsicle mold.
  • Use a butter knife to swirl the Bowl Boosters and peanut butter around in each popsicle.
  • Add the popsicle sticks or stick-shaped treats.
  • Freeze for a minimum of 3 hours, until the popsicles are frozen through.
  • Hold the popsicle for your dog to lick!

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Hope Loves Company.
Hope Loves Company bikes 350 miles to raise money for ALS support
Emergency crews respond to Bare Arms Indoor Range and Bombshells Burgers and BBQ after reports...
Welding incident sparks fire at Bare Arms Indoor Gun Range