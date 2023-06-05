Summer travel tips with pets

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Wellness Pet Pup-scicle How-To:

These homemade pup-scicles are a cool, refreshing treat for your furry friend in the summertime! Made with simple nutritious ingredients like frozen fruit, plain Greek yogurt, and swirled with creamy peanut butter. Keep a batch frozen in your freezer for those hot days ahead. Pup-scicles can also be customized to your dogs favorite taste preferences and add variety such as adding crushed/crumbled treats like Old Mother Hubbard by Wellness in place of the Wellness Bowl Boosters.

Ingredients:

1 frozen banana

2 cups frozen berries –blend of blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries

1 cup plain greek yogurt – avoid using flavored or sweetened yogurt, which contains excess added sugar and may contain xylitol, a sugar alcohol that is toxic to dogs

1 ½ cup water

8 tsp creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers

Bowl Boosters are crafted with wholesome grains and freeze dried meats, fruits, and vegetables. They are a delicious way to add flavor and texture to your dog’s meals, as well as important nutrients.

This recipe makes about eight dog popsicles, so you can make a batch today to have in your freezer for the summer. They only take about 10 minutes to prepare, and this recipe is easy to make for all levels.

Directions:

Blend together frozen banana, frozen berries, Greek yogurt, and water until smooth.

Pour the mixture into popsicle molds, filling about 3/4 full.

Sprinkle in about a tablespoon of Wellness CORE Bowl Boosters® Functional Toppers into each popsicle mold.

Spoon a dollop of peanut butter into each popsicle mold.

Use a butter knife to swirl the Bowl Boosters and peanut butter around in each popsicle.

Add the popsicle sticks or stick-shaped treats.

Freeze for a minimum of 3 hours, until the popsicles are frozen through.

Hold the popsicle for your dog to lick!

