Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night at Walmart in Harrisonburg on Burgess Road.

According to city spokesperson, Mike Parks, Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Emergency Communications Center got a call around 8 p.m. about an individual with a knife inside the store.

The suspect was involved in an altercation and was shot, then taken to Sentara RMH. Parks no one else was injured and that this was an isolated incident.

Walmart has been evacuated and closed for the remainder of the evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

