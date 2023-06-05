Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Trump lawyers meet with DOJ as decision nears on whether to bring charges in Mar-a-Lago case

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump were meeting with Justice Department officials on Monday as a decision nears on whether to bring charges over the handling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.

The Trump lawyers two weeks ago requested a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland to raise concerns about what they alleged was prosecutorial misconduct and overreach by the team led by special counsel Jack Smith. But a defense attorney meeting with Justice Department officials is also often used as an opportunity to try to persuade them against bringing criminal charges.

A CBS News reporter posted a photo on Twitter of Trump’s lawyers entering the Justice Department headquarters in Washington. It was not immediately clear who the lawyers were meeting with.

The investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago is believed to be near its end, with a charging decision likely soon. Prosecutors have placed a broad cross section of witnesses, including lawyers for Trump and close aides, before a grand jury.

Trump's attorneys have not found the classified documents he described having in a July 2021 recording. (CNN, WZTV, WRTV, POOL, FOX NEWS, DOD, DOJ)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands...
Vick, Fitzgerald and Suggs among stars on College Football Hall of Fame ballot for first time
The pair scatter throughout Larson’s restaurant with their faces covered with bandana scarves.
Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking in through wall to enter restaurant
The driver of a Ferrari was clocked going 178 mph on the highway heading southbound out of the...
Ferrari clocked going 178 mph on state highway, authorities say
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence