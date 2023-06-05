Draw Your Weather
VHSL Tennis State Championships - Monday, June 5

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, local teams continued play in the VHSL Tennis State Championships. Four programs looked to punch their tickets to the State Championship final.

In Class 1, Riverheads boys fell to Bruton 5-1 while Buffalo Gap girls fell to Rappahannock 5-1. In Class 2, Central girls fell to Poquoson 5-0 while Spotswood girls dropped a tough match to Abingdon 5-4.

Complete results can be found here.

