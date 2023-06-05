Welding incident sparks fire at Bare Arms Indoor Gun Range

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to Bare Arms Indoor Gun Range on Monday morning following a welding incident that sparked a fire, according to fire officials.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene along 5th Street Road.

Firefighters told WSAZ.com some rubber caught on fire as crews were working at the range. The owners say the repair work being done was following a previous fire that happened at the business in June of 2022.

Crews battle fire at gun range

Part of the roof was damaged but the restaurant at the business and showroom were not impacted by the flames.

Crews say both Bombshells, Burgers and BBQ and the showroom will be open on Monday evening after the scene has been cleared by emergency crews.

