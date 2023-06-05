What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Here’s what we know so far about the plane crash that happened near Montebello on Sunday, June 4.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Cessna Citation crashed into the mountains near Montebello, around 3:30 p.m. on June 4. The aircraft took off from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee and was heading for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York. The Associated Press reported F-16 Fighter Jets were scrambled when the plane flew over restricted airspace in Washington D-C.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement that the F-16 was authorized to travel at supersonic speeds, which caused a sonic boom that was heard in Washington and parts of Virginia and Maryland.

NORAD Responds to an Unresponsive Aircraft over the National Capital Region pic.twitter.com/EX7r1B1Uum — 1st AF/America's AOC (@1stAF) June 4, 2023

ABC News is reporting that the intercept took place around 20 miles northeast of Reagan National Airport in Washington D-C. Officials told ABC News that the plane was unresponsive when they tried to make contact. A defense official provided a new timeline for the F-16′s intercept showing that the military aircraft followed the Cessna Citation civilian jet for a half hour and not 10 minutes. The whole time they followed the plane they reportedly attempted to make contact, the defense official said, but never heard anything back.

First responders arrived at the scene of the crash around 8 p.m. on June 4, and the FAA confirmed that four people on board, and there were no survivors.

The Virginia State Police suspended their search around 10 p.m., and the NTSB said on Monday, June 5 that it will take days to collect debris.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief update that the pilot and three passengers were killed and that the plane was “destroyed” in the crash.

Adam Gerhardt, NTSB Investigator, said the crash is “highly fragmented” and they wreckage will be moved to Delaware where it can be thoroughly examined. A preliminary report is expected to be released in 10 days, and a final report will take between 12-24 months to be completed and released.

