Animals being housed at Augusta County Government Center

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -On Friday, authorities seized 28 dogs, 13 cats and 6 ducks from a property on Augusta Farms Road, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 4 cats had to be euthanized and one dog had to have a leg amputated. Eight dogs and 20 cats were found dead on the property.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is taking care of the animals seized from the property. Due to the large intake, some animals had to housed at a temporary shelter at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.

”It was around four 4:00 on Friday and Animal Control notified us to head the location, so we brought all of the staff that was still at the shelter that day and just helped out with Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Department retrieving all the animals.” said Director Jon Hilbert.

Hilbert said a vet came on Saturday to check out all the animals.

“We have been here all weekend long with staff and volunteers cleaning the cages, providing food and water, and socializing with the animals every day.” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said that volunteers and government center employees have been taking the dogs out for walks.

”So, we are just working to socialize them and get them a little more adoptable.” said Hilbert.

Hilbert said only dogs are being held at the Government Center.

“The cats were here initially but there were a lot of kittens, and they are better equipped to handle and take care of the kittens at the shelter.”

Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin said the animal cruelty charges the suspect is facing are felony charges. In general, some factors that make animal cruelty charges felony charges are the type of animal and injuries the animal received.

This investigation is still ongoing, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.