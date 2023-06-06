Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

BRITE Bus permanently reduces BRCC shuttle hours

By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The BRITE Bus shuttle that brings students to and from Blue Ridge Community College has reduced its hours after the demand for in-person learning has decreased.

The COVID-19 pandemic restructured the way college education is received by students.

“Pre-pandemic, we were probably at 40% of our courses being offered online,” Dr. Bob Young, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services at BRCC, said. “We’re settling out somewhere around 55% of our courses being offered online.”

Young said during the pandemic, about 85% of classes were held online to keep up with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Classes that were in person were “hands-on” classes that required physical learning rather than lecture or simulation learning. He specifically mentioned the aviation repair classes as the classes required to be in-person.

Young said most degrees, including the general transfer degree and the business administration degree, can be completed fully virtual. He said about 80% of students have taken at least one online class during their BRCC careers.

The BRITE bus has two shuttles, the north shuttle and the south shuttle:

  • North shuttle’s new hours are 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon.-Fr.i
    • The old hours were 6:50 a.m. - 11 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 6:50 a.m. - 8 p.m. Fri.
  • South shuttle’s new hours are 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.
    • The old hours were 7:15 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 7:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Fr.i

These changes started on June 5 and will be a permanent change.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

One of the dogs being housed at the Government Center
Animals being housed at Augusta County Government Center
Two military veterans and E-sports graduates of Shenandoah University in Winchester have...
Shenandoah graduates and military veterans use Twitch stream to help fellow vets
Shenandoah graduates and military veterans use Twitch stream to help fellow vets
BRITE Bus permanently reduces BRCC shuttle hours