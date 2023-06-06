BRITE Bus permanently reduces BRCC shuttle hours

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The BRITE Bus shuttle that brings students to and from Blue Ridge Community College has reduced its hours after the demand for in-person learning has decreased.

The COVID-19 pandemic restructured the way college education is received by students.

“Pre-pandemic, we were probably at 40% of our courses being offered online,” Dr. Bob Young, Vice President of Instruction and Student Services at BRCC, said. “We’re settling out somewhere around 55% of our courses being offered online.”

Young said during the pandemic, about 85% of classes were held online to keep up with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Classes that were in person were “hands-on” classes that required physical learning rather than lecture or simulation learning. He specifically mentioned the aviation repair classes as the classes required to be in-person.

Young said most degrees, including the general transfer degree and the business administration degree, can be completed fully virtual. He said about 80% of students have taken at least one online class during their BRCC careers.

The BRITE bus has two shuttles, the north shuttle and the south shuttle:

North shuttle’s new hours are 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Mon.-Fr.i The old hours were 6:50 a.m. - 11 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 6:50 a.m. - 8 p.m. Fri.

South shuttle’s new hours are 7:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. The old hours were 7:15 a.m. - 10:30 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 7:15 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Fr.i



These changes started on June 5 and will be a permanent change.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.