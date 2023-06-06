Driver charged in February’s deadly Hardy County crash

HARDY COUNTY, WV (WHSV) - The driver in a deadly crash in Hardy County on West Virginia Route 259 on February 2 has been charged, according to the Hardy County Magistrate Court.

Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving without proof of insurance, speeding and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis were killed in that crash.

For more on the crash, follow a link below:

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.