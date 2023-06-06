Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Driver charged in February’s deadly Hardy County crash

According to the Hardy County Magistrate Court
Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving...
Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving without proof of insurance, speeding and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.(Credit: MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, WV (WHSV) - The driver in a deadly crash in Hardy County on West Virginia Route 259 on February 2 has been charged, according to the Hardy County Magistrate Court.

Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving without proof of insurance, speeding and possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

John “Luke” Fergusson, Nicholas Troutman and Joshua Mardis were killed in that crash.

For more on the crash, follow a link below:

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

Names of the 3 JMU students killed in wreck released

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

Wildfire smoke from Canada led to hazy skies Wednesday.
Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area
Massanutten Regional Library to host community input meetings
Formation at Grand Caverns in Grottoes
Grand Caverns celebrating ‘National Cave Week’, 50th anniversary as national natural landmark
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lacking rain this week