Grand Caverns celebrating ‘National Cave Week’, 50th anniversary as national natural landmark

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - June 4-10 is recognized around the United States as ‘National Cave Week’ and in the Shenandoah Valley, the town of Grottoes is home to the oldest operating show cave in the country, Grand Caverns.

Grand Caverns is also marking 50 years as a national natural landmark, and the park will be offering 50% off of its tours this week to celebrate.

Other events as part of the weeklong celebration include a free movie night featuring ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth’ on Friday June 9, and the first annual Cave and Karst Expo on Saturday, June 10.

“We’ve got a food truck that’s going to be there and we’ve had an overwhelming outpouring of partners coming to provide different activities and booths and educational opportunities at the national level, the state level, private, nonprofit, we’ve had a really great turnout,” Town of Grottoes Parks and Tourism Director Austin Shank said.

Some activities at the Cave and Karst Expo include rock painting, Caving Relay Race, learn about how to build bat boxes, test your ability to squeeze through simulated cave squeeze, and watch professionals utilize vertical caving equipment to climb vertical shafts.

The Cave and Karst Expo is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on June 10, you can find more information by visiting Grand Caverns’ website here.

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
