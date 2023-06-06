Investigation ongoing for officer-involved shooting at Burgess Road Walmart

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police cleared out the Walmart on Burgess Road Sunday night hours after an altercation ended in an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff’s deputy who fired their weapon is now on administrative leave, per RCSO’s standard protocol.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Center got a call around 8:00 Sunday evening about a man threatening employees with a knife. According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills then charged at law enforcement when they arrived on the scene and that is when a deputy fired their gun.

Mills was taken to Sentara RMH where he died from his injuries. No other citizens or law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Members of the community are still shocked about what happened but the store reopening after authorities cleared the scene was a management decision.

Responding agencies confirm the investigation at hand went from Harrisonburg police to Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office then requested assistance from Virginia State Police.

Virginia State Police will complete its investigation and turn the investigative file over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for further review.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.