Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Massanutten Regional Library to host community input meetings

The Massanutten Regional Library is planning for the future and is asking for the public’s...
The Massanutten Regional Library is planning for the future and is asking for the public’s help. The library system will hold its first of eight community input meetings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Grottoes Town Hall.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library is planning for the future and is asking for the public’s help. The library system will hold its first of eight community input meetings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Grottoes Town Hall.

“We will be going in depth to our strategic planning process, folks will get the chance to help us select some of our strategic planning priorities, and they’ll get an idea of library trends and what’s going on in public libraries these days and how MRL is taking advantage of them,” said Massanutten Regional Library Director Zach Elder.

MRL hopes to gather public feedback through the eight summer meetings and through an online survey to help it create a strategic plan for the next five years. In the survey people can share their needs and thoughts on the library.

“We know that public libraries can’t always be everything to everyone so folks will be able to select the top priorities they want to get out of their library, the top services they want to get out of MRL. They’ll also be to tell us both the highlights, what they really love about the libraries, and what they’d really like to us change in the next five years,” said Elder.

The main goal is for MRL to learn what people like and dislike about its libraries currently as well as what they’d like to see offered in the future.

“We’re really excited to learn what the public might want in terms of new services, new programming, where we’re doing really great things, and where they think we can improve. That feedback is really important to us in terms of staffing, in terms of our facilities, in terms of our operating hours,” said Elder.

The online survey will remain open through the end of July. Once all the feedback is gathered the library system hopes to complete its strategic plan by the end of 2023.

All community input meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can find the full schedule below:

June 6: Grottoes Town Hall: 601 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes, VA 24441

June 13: Central Library Meeting Rooms – Harrisonburg: 174 S. Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

June 20: Shenandoah Community Library: 418 S. Third St, Shenandoah, VA 22849

June 27: Village Library – Broadway: 175 N. Main St, Broadway, VA 22815

July 11: Virtual meeting* – *find Zoom link here

July 18: Elkton Community Center: 20593 Blue and Gold Dr, Elkton, VA 22827

July 25: Page Public Library – Luray: 100 Zerkel Street, Luray VA 22835

Aug 1: North River Library – Bridgewater: 118 Mt. Crawford Avenue, Bridgewater, VA 22812

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

Now, those animals are being cared for by the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC),...
47 animals seized from Waynesboro home
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lacking rain this week
Ben's Fastcast For Afternoon June 6
Page County Board of Supervisors tables proposed grocery bag tax