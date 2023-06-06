Massanutten Regional Library to host community input meetings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Massanutten Regional Library is planning for the future and is asking for the public’s help. The library system will hold its first of eight community input meetings on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Grottoes Town Hall.

“We will be going in depth to our strategic planning process, folks will get the chance to help us select some of our strategic planning priorities, and they’ll get an idea of library trends and what’s going on in public libraries these days and how MRL is taking advantage of them,” said Massanutten Regional Library Director Zach Elder.

MRL hopes to gather public feedback through the eight summer meetings and through an online survey to help it create a strategic plan for the next five years. In the survey people can share their needs and thoughts on the library.

“We know that public libraries can’t always be everything to everyone so folks will be able to select the top priorities they want to get out of their library, the top services they want to get out of MRL. They’ll also be to tell us both the highlights, what they really love about the libraries, and what they’d really like to us change in the next five years,” said Elder.

The main goal is for MRL to learn what people like and dislike about its libraries currently as well as what they’d like to see offered in the future.

“We’re really excited to learn what the public might want in terms of new services, new programming, where we’re doing really great things, and where they think we can improve. That feedback is really important to us in terms of staffing, in terms of our facilities, in terms of our operating hours,” said Elder.

The online survey will remain open through the end of July. Once all the feedback is gathered the library system hopes to complete its strategic plan by the end of 2023.

All community input meetings will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. you can find the full schedule below:

June 6: Grottoes Town Hall: 601 Dogwood Avenue, Grottoes, VA 24441

June 13: Central Library Meeting Rooms – Harrisonburg: 174 S. Main St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

June 20: Shenandoah Community Library: 418 S. Third St, Shenandoah, VA 22849

June 27: Village Library – Broadway: 175 N. Main St, Broadway, VA 22815

July 11: Virtual meeting* – *find Zoom link here

July 18: Elkton Community Center: 20593 Blue and Gold Dr, Elkton, VA 22827

July 25: Page Public Library – Luray: 100 Zerkel Street, Luray VA 22835

Aug 1: North River Library – Bridgewater: 118 Mt. Crawford Avenue, Bridgewater, VA 22812

