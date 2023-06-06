Draw Your Weather
Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus

(KWTX #1)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Richmond Police Department has confirmed multiple injuries at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: VCU students received an active shooter alert for the Monroe Park Campus Tuesday after a shooting at the Altria Theater.

Richmond Public Schools say the shooting occurred outside of a graduation ceremony, postponing other local graduations.

According to Richmond Police Departments, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

