Multiple injuries reported after shooting near VCU Monroe Park Campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Richmond Police Department has confirmed multiple injuries at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: VCU students received an active shooter alert for the Monroe Park Campus Tuesday after a shooting at the Altria Theater.

Richmond Public Schools say the shooting occurred outside of a graduation ceremony, postponing other local graduations.

According to Richmond Police Departments, there is no ongoing threat to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation and WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

RPD is on scene for a shooting located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public.

Briefing to follow. Avoid the area.



Follow our page for the latest updates on this incident. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 6, 2023

