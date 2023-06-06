Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Page County Board of Supervisors tables proposed grocery bag tax

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Questions still remain about bringing a plastic bag tax into Page County.

Earlier this year, the option for a grocery tax was put on the table for the Page County Board of Supervisors.

The tax would add five cents per plastic bag used at any grocery store, convenience store or small business in the county.

”The money can only be used for environmental cleanup, educational programs designed to reduce environmental waste and mitigation... and mitigating pollution and litter so this would ... we would gear this toward Battle Creek landfill,” Amity Moler, Page County Administrator said.

Four of the five cents would come back to the county for the environmental projects and retailers would keep one cent.

Monday night a public hearing was held for the proposal.

A handful of residents spoke for the tax saying they want to cut down on plastic bag use and disposal in the county.

There were a few against the tax saying they don’t want to be taxed anymore.

“I had several business owners in my area call me and they all had very good things that we need ... I didn’t think about,” D. Keith Guzy Jr., Page County Board of Supervisors member said.

Some of those included how their retail systems would add the tax, young employees dealing with upset customers over the tax, and if biodegradable bags counted toward the plastic bag tax citing that not everything will last in a paper bag.

Ultimately the Board of Supervisors decided to table the proposal.

They hope to answer more questions on how it would impact small businesses in the county.

The board said they plan to have it on the agenda at their next meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Page County Board of Supervisors tables proposed grocery bag tax
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Lacking rain this week