Page County Board of Supervisors tables proposed grocery bag tax

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Questions still remain about bringing a plastic bag tax into Page County.

Earlier this year, the option for a grocery tax was put on the table for the Page County Board of Supervisors.

The tax would add five cents per plastic bag used at any grocery store, convenience store or small business in the county.

”The money can only be used for environmental cleanup, educational programs designed to reduce environmental waste and mitigation... and mitigating pollution and litter so this would ... we would gear this toward Battle Creek landfill,” Amity Moler, Page County Administrator said.

Four of the five cents would come back to the county for the environmental projects and retailers would keep one cent.

Monday night a public hearing was held for the proposal.

A handful of residents spoke for the tax saying they want to cut down on plastic bag use and disposal in the county.

There were a few against the tax saying they don’t want to be taxed anymore.

“I had several business owners in my area call me and they all had very good things that we need ... I didn’t think about,” D. Keith Guzy Jr., Page County Board of Supervisors member said.

Some of those included how their retail systems would add the tax, young employees dealing with upset customers over the tax, and if biodegradable bags counted toward the plastic bag tax citing that not everything will last in a paper bag.

Ultimately the Board of Supervisors decided to table the proposal.

They hope to answer more questions on how it would impact small businesses in the county.

The board said they plan to have it on the agenda at their next meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.