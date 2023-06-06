Pilot and passengers identified in Augusta County plane crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police received a call at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, about a plane that had crashed in Montebello, Virginia.

The crash site was located around 8 p.m. First responders had to hike to the scene of the crash due to the mountainous terrain. The crash left highly fragmented remnants of the plane and no survivors were found.

The Cessna Citation Five was registered to Florida-based company, Early Motors of Melbourne Inc.

John Rumpel, a pilot, and owner of the company, identified the plane as his own.

The FAA confirmed there were four people on the plane, the pilot and three passengers. Rumpel identified the pilot as Jeff Heftner, and two of the passengers as his daughter, Adina Azarian, and his two-year-old granddaughter, Aria Azarian. Rumpel also said their Nanny was on board the plane as well.

CNN reports Heffner as an experienced pilot; he formally served as a captain on Southwest Airlines before he retired and moved to the private aircraft industry. He had more than 25,000 flight hours.

CNN also reports NTSB investigators are most interested in hypoxia as a reason for the lack of response from the pilots and passengers. Hypoxia is a shortage of oxygen in the blood and brain, it can lead to unresponsiveness, convulsions and eventual death if prolonged.

Mike Mickel is the CEO of Dominion Aviation, Virginia’s aircraft largest management facility based in Richmond. He said planes. like the Cessna Citation Five that went down on Sunday, are well-equipped and rarely have mechanical pressurization issues.

“There are mechanical items that could fail, and if that could have happened, as professional pilots we are trained on how to accomplish a recovery,” Mickel said. “When you get specific to this instance, the questions I would ask is the health and age of the pilot.”

Mickel has flown for 40 years and has more than 10,000 hours of flight history. He said in his early career he had “a lot” of solo pilot hours but would stay away from being a solo pilot now.

“The pressurization could fail, highly unlikely in a Citation Five,” Mickel said. “There are also human factors. The pilot could have had a medical issue. If the pilot had a medical issue, the plane is going to keep flying on auto pilot until it runs out of fuel, which apparently it did.”

Investigators are still on scene examining the remnants of the crash and are expected to do so for several days. A preliminary report will be sent out in ten days, and the full investigation could take two years to complete.

WHSV will keep you updated on-air and online with new information as we get it.

