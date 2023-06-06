Shenandoah graduates and military veterans use Twitch stream to help fellow vets

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Two military veterans and E-sports graduates of Shenandoah University in Winchester have launched a weekly Twitch stream for veterans.

Since February Eric Gyamfi and Justin DiSantis have hosted ‘Brick by Brick Vets’ every Wednesday night.

“The fact of the matter is that I had too many guys lost to the 22 statistic, that have taken their own lives, and I said to myself I can change that because I’ve navigated it successfully,” said DiSantis, who spent eight years in the U.S. Army Infantry before a decade long career in law enforcement.

After retiring from law enforcement, DiSantis was dealing with depression and PTSD from his time in the military and he went to the Department of Veterans Affairs for help.

“I set up purpose every day, I went through financial education, I did a lot of stuff and set myself up well. I should’ve been totally happy, yet there I was in this position where I was literally falling apart at the end of my career, why is that? So, when I navigated that successfully and got through to the other side of the pack, I then had the opportunity to give that back to my community to show other people and give them hope,” he said.

Eric Gyamfi is a U.S. Airforce veteran who attended Shenandoah through the military’s Chapter 31 program and majored in E-sports. There he met DiSantis who was in the same program and the two immediately hit it off.

Sometime later they were invited by their VA rep to participate in a veterans panel for a Netflix documentary on the mental health of veterans and the struggles they face.

“We were able to really talk about our experiences, and the rep really liked what me and Justin both had to say and through that he said, ‘Hey I really would love for you guys to do something, an initiative or something new we want to do for the VA,’” said Gyamfi.

Once the idea for the Twitch stream got going, it quickly became a passion for both men as well as their way to give back to fellow veterans. It is a philanthropic endeavor for them, as they aren’t profiting from it. Only a few months in, the stream has already grown tremendously.

“We both didn’t think it would get to where it’s gotten to this quickly. We’ve almost tripled our audience that we first started with in February just in the first few months,” said Gyamfi.

During their streams the two bring on other veterans, VA representatives, and E-sports professionals as guests. They discuss challenges facing veterans, the resources that are available, and provide and interactive platform for vets to help one another.

“Getting them started with their medical benefits, housing benefits, their educational benefits, showing them that there is a pathway to changing their lives no matter where they’re at, at any stage,” said DiSantis.

Gyamfi said that helping vets learn about the resources available to them in a different way has proven to be very effective.

“You’d be surprised how many veterans are unaware of the resources that are available at their fingertips. Me, personally, when I got out of the military, I didn’t know Chapter 31 existed or all these other benefits and resources out there. We try to make it more readily available for veterans to get the information they need and hopefully access all the resources, so they can properly help themselves move forward with any issues they might be having,” he said.

DiSantis said that using, Twitch to have these discussions while also doing some gaming meets a lot of vets where they are.

“They’re socially not doing things, it’s just a fact, it’s just a statistic of what happens with us with our service connection and disabilities and things. So gaming is an outlet where we can come and talk. It’s therapeutic,” he said.

Brick by Brick is different in the way it tries to help because of its interactive nature.

“We’re not telling you to get up at 4:30 in the morning to workout, we’re not telling you to become muscle bound, or fix your substance abuse problem, or not become homeless, we’re telling you the simple steps,” said DiSantis.

The weekly stream has already made a huge impact on the vets who tune in.

“I can tell you factually that we’ve had an unbelievable amount of people say ‘hey, last night was the night’ or ‘this is going to happen’ or ‘I didn’t think I had a future’ maybe it wasn’t so dark maybe it was just ‘my life isn’t going anywhere, I needed help and I found it with you guys’,” said DiSantis.

