VHSL State Tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer begin Tuesday
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - Schools across The Valley continue postseason play this week as state tournaments get underway for baseball, softball, and soccer on Tuesday.
You can click the classification to view the brackets and the road to a state title for you favorite school.
Scores and highlights from Tuesday night’s games will be shown on WHSV.
Baseball
Class 2
- East Rockingham at Poquoson | 5 p.m.
Class 1
- Middlesex at Riverheads | 3 p.m.
Softball
Class 3
- Broadway at Cave Spring | 5 p.m.
Class 2
- Poquoson at Page County | 5 p.m.
- Strasburg at King William | 6 p.m.
- Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock | 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 3
- Magna Vista at Wilson Memorial | 6:30 p.m.
Class 2
- Central at Bruton | 5 p.m.
Class 1
- Westmoreland at Riverheads | 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Class 2
- Strasburg at Poquoson | 7 p.m.
Class 1
- Westmoreland at Riverheads | 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Click here to view brackets. Wilson Memorial and Riverheads will have representation in singles and doubles tournaments, which begins on Friday.
Girls Tennis
Click here to view brackets. Spotswood, East Rockingham, Central, and Buffalo Gap will have representation in singles and doubles tournaments, which begins on Friday.
