VHSL State Tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer begin Tuesday

(WHSV) - Schools across The Valley continue postseason play this week as state tournaments get underway for baseball, softball, and soccer on Tuesday.

You can click the classification to view the brackets and the road to a state title for you favorite school.

Scores and highlights from Tuesday night’s games will be shown on WHSV.

Baseball

East Rockingham at Poquoson | 5 p.m.

Middlesex at Riverheads | 3 p.m.

Softball

Broadway at Cave Spring | 5 p.m.

Poquoson at Page County | 5 p.m.

Strasburg at King William | 6 p.m.

Buffalo Gap at Rappahannock | 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Magna Vista at Wilson Memorial | 6:30 p.m.

Central at Bruton | 5 p.m.

Westmoreland at Riverheads | 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Strasburg at Poquoson | 7 p.m.

Westmoreland at Riverheads | 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Click here to view brackets. Wilson Memorial and Riverheads will have representation in singles and doubles tournaments, which begins on Friday.

Girls Tennis

Click here to view brackets. Spotswood, East Rockingham, Central, and Buffalo Gap will have representation in singles and doubles tournaments, which begins on Friday.

