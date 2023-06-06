Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have noticed the sky was much more hazy, that’s all thanks to smoke that’s from wildfires in Eastern Canada now, specifically Quebec.

ACTIVE CANADIAN WILDFIRES

Wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere can get transported by the Jetstream, and that’s how smoke can be brought into our area from wildfires so far away.

Air quality statement issued for Toronto amid wildfires in Quebec, northern Ontariohttps://t.co/oMIoHUCKxv — CP24 (@CP24) June 5, 2023

It’s not going to be low enough where you could smell it, but the sky in the afternoon won’t be a very bright blue, and it will look more hazy. The smoke can also add some more vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset. At times, just looking more unique. This will likely continue for the rest of the week.

Special air quality statements in effect for a good portion of Ontario. You can definitely see the wildfire smoke/haze. Poor air quality with moderate- to high-risk AQHI values may persist through the day and possibly into Tuesday for some areas. #ONsmoke #ONwx #onstorm pic.twitter.com/gqZBdYweFA — Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) June 5, 2023

SMOKE AND HAZE FORECAST

Here’s a look at the smoke forecast for the next few days.

CURRENT U.S. WILDFIRES

