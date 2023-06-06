Wildfire smoke continues to bring haze to the area
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - You may have noticed the sky was much more hazy, that’s all thanks to smoke that’s from wildfires in Eastern Canada now, specifically Quebec.
Wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere can get transported by the Jetstream, and that’s how smoke can be brought into our area from wildfires so far away.
It’s not going to be low enough where you could smell it, but the sky in the afternoon won’t be a very bright blue, and it will look more hazy. The smoke can also add some more vibrant colors at sunrise and sunset. At times, just looking more unique. This will likely continue for the rest of the week.
Here’s a look at the smoke forecast for the next few days.
