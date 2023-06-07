Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Apple to fix iPhone ‘ducking’ autocorrection in upcoming update, reports say

Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a...
Improvement to Apple's iOS software includes an update to prevent autocorrect from changing a common expletive to "ducking."(Kaspars Grinvalds via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Apple says a software update is in the works for the iPhone to fix an autocorrect problem.

According to People, the tech giant announced Monday that a common texting frustration — when “ducking” or “duck” is used to replace a very similar curse word — will be addressed in an update set to debut later this year.

The update will reportedly be part of the company’s new iOS 17 iPhone software.

In the new iOS 17, announced at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Monday, Apple’s iOS keyboard will learn users’ habits over time, fixing words that are frequently misspelled while leaving words alone that are intentionally typed in.

CNN reports the software will also use AI to better predict users’ next word and provide improved autofill suggestions.

Other software updates announced include the ability to leave messages on FaceTime, which will also be compatible with Apple TVs.

Additionally, Apple announced a new 15-inch MacBook Air as well as a new virtual reality headset called Apple Vision Pro.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving...
Driver charged in February’s deadly Hardy County crash
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
Pilot and passengers identified in Augusta County plane crash

Latest News

In a view toward Brooklyn, a boat maneuvers the East River near the Manhattan Bridge, left, and...
‘I can taste the air’: Hazardous smoke from wildfires hangs over millions in Canada, US
People gather during a rally Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake...
Utah Republicans defend book removal law while protesting district that banned Bible
Art by D’Sean Perry
UVA honoring D’Sean Perry with on-grounds gallery displaying his artwork
New statue of Willa Cather unveiled in Statuary Hall
Pulitzer winning author Willa Cather gets statue at U.S. Capitol