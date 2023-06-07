Broadway Town Council approves three slight tax increases

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - People living in Broadway will be paying slightly more in taxes in the coming months. On Tuesday night the Broadway Town Council voted unanimously to approve three slight tax increases in the town.

The town’s transient occupancy tax which is paid by visitors staying in one of the town’s short term rentals is being increased from 5% to 7% and its meals tax will rise from 4% to 4.5%. Additionally the town’s personal property tax was increased from $0.51 per $100 of assessed value to $0.61 per $100 of assessed value.

However the council also voted to eliminate its vehicle decal fee which will offset the personal property tax increase for some residents.

“For personal property tax purposes folks will pay an increase in tax for that but they won’t pay that vehicle tax fee so for some people depending on what type of vehicle you own it will be a pretty neutral change there on your personal property tax bill,” said Broadway Deputy Town Manager Cari Orebaugh.

The vehicle license fees being repealed were $20 for vehicles, $6.50 for trailers and campers, $10 for motorcycles.

Orebaugh said that the town council took no joy in raising the taxes but said that it was necessary.

“Municipalities are not immune to the rising costs of inflation and so we looked at increasing these gradually to cover rising costs of supplies, of chemicals, of equipment. Things that we need to provide services to our constituents,” she said. “It’s a financial responsibility of town leadership when needed to look at potentially gradually increasing taxes or fees to make sure that we maintain a strong financial standing for the town.”

The town council had a public hearing on the increase at its May meeting and Orebaugh said that throughout the public advertising process only one resident provided feedback on the tax increases.

