FloydFest co-founder “parts ways” with event

FloydFest 23 logo(FloydFest 23)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - One of the co-founders of FloydFest has “parted ways” with the festival, according to Across-the-Way Productions.

Kris Hodges helped co-found FloydFest in 2002.

“We wish Kris Hodges the absolute best for his future endeavors, and we thank him for his indelible contributions to FloydFest and its enduring brand,” shared the Across-the-Way Productions team.

The festival was supposed to return on July 26th but was canceled after they were unable to get a final permit to work at their property in Floyd County, called FestivalPark.

