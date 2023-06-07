Gaines Group Architects moves headquarters to former Harrisonburg train station

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The former Chesapeake Western Railway building in Harrisonburg is now the headquarters for Gaines Group Architects.

“We have offices here and in Charlottesville, but we work through West Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and all over Virginia. We do multi-family residential, commercial and industrial so a wide variety of project types all across the area,” Charles Hendricks, an architect with Gaines Group Architects said.

Gaines Group Architects are no strangers to Harrisonburg.

However, recently they have relocated their headquarters from Charlottesville to the old train station downtown.

“It’s a historic building it’s on the national historic register, it’s the Chesapeake Western train station so it burnt down in the early 80s and it was abandoned for 35 years and working with the building owners we were able to put it back together,” Hendricks said.

Hendricks said the Gaines Group is all about being a part of the community and being headquartered out of a historic building they were able to help restore, allows them to welcome the community in.

“It’s an integral part of the history of Harrisonburg the rail line is so important for Harrisonburg and the development of Harrisonburg so being a part of this building and being in the heart of downtown it’s really important to us,” Hendricks said.

He said to the Gaines Group, it’s more than designing and constructing buildings.

“Our firm mission statement is that through design we can build a better stronger community for everyone so we look for projects that we can be involved in,” Hendricks said.

A history display celebrating the building is open to the public during business hours and every First Friday.

“The better that we do the more that we can give back to the community,” Hendricks said.

The building is located at 141 W Bruce Street in Harrisonburg.

