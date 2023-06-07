Gun violence across America and in the Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Across the Shenandoah Valley, gun violence has put schools on lockdown, close businesses and killed children.

According to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been over 150,000 deaths associated with gun violence across America since 2020. These deaths can include murder, self-defense, unintentional deaths and suicide.

13 of those 150,000 deaths occurred in the Shenandoah Valley. Notable shootings across the Valley include:

The Bridgewater College campus shooting on Feb. 1, 2022. Two people were killed and the suspect was injured. Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson were killed.

The Devon Lane shooting on Oct. 16, 2022. Eight people were injured but none were killed. As of June 7, suspect Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming’s court case is still awaiting ballistic and forensic information.

And the Redpoint student housing complex shooting on April 15, 2023. Two people were shot and killed. No suspect has been found. D’angelo Marquise Gracy of Rocky Mount, NC, and a 17-year-old male juvenile of Harrisonburg were killed.



According to the Gun Violence Archives, there have been 18,434 reported gun violence deaths in the U.S. this year. 8,006 of those are considered homicide, self-defense or unintentional.

Along with those deaths, there have been 279 mass shootings. The Gun Violence Archives define a mass shooting as any incident where four or more people, not including the shooter, were shot. 23 of those mass murders, any incident where four or more deaths occurred from gun violence.

Out of all the deaths from this year, 778 of them were children 17 and younger.

A new report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions said gun violence in the U.S. hit a record high in 2021 with nearly 49,000 gun deaths with increases in both gun-related homicides and suicides.

