Hazy days ahead

Every day this week it will not be humid, pleasant temperatures but days where it takes temperatures a while to rise. You will notice the smoke and haze pretty much all week. Air quality could potentially be an issue Thursday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine to start the day and mild, temperatures rising into the 60s. Still rather hazy throughout the day. Partly cloudy with only an isolated shower into the afternoon, most stay dry. Breezy at times. Still warm and comfortable with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A mild evening as temperatures fall into the 60s after sunset with more clearing. Still slightly hazy. Mostly clear for the night and turning cool and crisp with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some of our cooler spots at the base of terrain and at low elevations may did into the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day, slightly hazy and cool early as temperatures rise into the 50s. Clouds increase throughout the day, turning partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon and haze increseases. Breezy at times during the day. Staying rather mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset and partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers after sunset, but very spotty. Mostly cloudy overnight and cool with lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and breezy at times. Still hazy from Canada wildfires but noticeably more cloud cover. A few spotty on and off showers at times for the day. No washout and most of the rain will be brief. More so some quick bursts of a rain shower and a little small hail possible. Mild with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures could fluctuate into the 60s with a shower. A very nice evening with some clouds and temperatures falling into the 60s. Cool and crisp overnight with clearing, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start the day. Cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Refreshing early but warming up quick into the afternoon. A noticeably warmer day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Haze looks to take a break for the weekend. A beautiful, warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Increasing clouds overnight. Pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy to start the day and mild with temperatures quickly into the 60s. Partly sunny for the day but very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. A warm evening as temperatures eventually fall into the 70s. Lows in the low to mid 60s. At this time, it looks like rain holds off from our next system.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Much more humid for the day. This is when we have our next system approaching and could bring us rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day and mild with temperatures in the 60s. Our next system will look to bring rain during the day. Stay tuned as we update timing and can provide more details. Highs in the mid 70s.

