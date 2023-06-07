Moorefield man sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms violations, DOJ says

HARDY COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - A Hardy County man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations, according to the Department of Justice Northern District of West Virginia.

According to the Department of Justice, Scott Allen Greenwalt, 50, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms violations. After using a confidential informant multiple times to buy methamphetamine from Greenwalt, the DOJ says officers executed a search warrant and found nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol in Greenwalt’s house.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

