Norfolk & Western J-Class No. 611 Returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. announced that the Norfolk & Western J-Class No. 611 is back in Roanoke this month.

Tentative plans are to offer a “Blow the Whistle” event while the engine is still “hot”.

This will be the first time in more than four years that No. 611 has been in Roanoke.

While here, it will be on display at the museum for fans to see. It will also undergo it’s annual inspection.

In the near future, the Museum expects to have an announcement regarding future excursions in Virginia.

Listen in to our conversation about when you can see what has been described as the finest steam locomotives ever built, and the only one of its class in existence today.

Visit VMT.org and their Facebook page for more details as they unfold!

