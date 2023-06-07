Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Commonwealth’s Attorney for Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg Marsha Garst announced that the officers involved in the officer-involved shooting at the Burgess Road Walmart will not face criminal charges.

The announcement came in a press release sent out on June 7, and says on June 4 Brandon Scott Mills is seen on camera holding a large knife and that he walked up to a high school aged cashier. Mills then reportedly held the knife to the cashier’s neck, the release says.

Harrisonburg Police Officers responded, and a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived as backup, and as the Deputy arrived Mills reportedly charged at the Harrisonburg Police Officer with his knife pointed at him, according to the release. The release says the Deputy fired at Mills to save the life of the Harrisonburg Police Officer.

Garst says in the release that the Virginia State Police conducted their own investigation, and after looking at evidence which included body cameras, store video, and eyewitness accounts, no criminal charges will be placed on any of the law enforcement officers involved.

Garst says the use of force was justified in this situation and that the law enforcement officers acted to protect the community at great risk to themselves.

