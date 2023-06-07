Salvation Army Lieutenants announce departure from Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - After four years serving in Staunton, Lieutenants Johnathan and Kelsey Meredith are off to their next venture.

“In this next chapter were excited to see what God has in store for us in our new ministry in Suffolk, Virginia truly loves being a part of this community is such a given community, and this community really disappoints the Salvation Army in our mission here to serve those in need,” Salvation Army Lieutenants Kelsey and Johnathan Meredith said.

The goodbyes are bittersweet, but the Meredith’s are thankful for the memories made, knowing their passion to serve comes with the potential to move every year.

“We will never know if we’re going to get one year or seven years spent four years ago please put down roots. We had our daughter Isabella here and now it’s time to go to Suffolk and continue our journey.” J. Meredith said.

Some of the Meredith’s’ favorite moments range from a proclamation from the Mayor of Staunton for their work to the Christmastime magic of the Angel Tree program and Toy Convoy.

The Meredith’s explain that moving on is part of the ministry and contract, but they are leaving the Salvation Army of Stanton and West Augusta County in good hands.

“Auxiliary Captains Mark and Dorothy gates. They are wonderful people, and they will do amazing work here and continue the mission of the Salvation Army to go to the Salvation Army is thrived here in Stanton and the community through the Covid pandemic and even after the pandemic has been so very supportive,” The Meredith’s said.

This ministry power couple has their last day of service in Staunton on June 19.

