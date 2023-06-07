Spotswood girls tennis records historic run in 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood girls tennis is acing the region on the singles and doubles courts this season.

The Trailblazers are fresh off their second consecutive Region 3C title. The team continued to make history in 2023 when the duo of Ella Li and Raygan Wade became the first Spotswood team to capture the Region 3C doubles championship.

“It’s really nice to see those results,” said Li. “Our team has improved so much this season and I’m really proud of them for working so hard.”

Doubles often comes down to the bond between teammates and the Blazers frequently spend time together off the court as friends.

“We know one another. We have better chemistry and we’re able to talk more on court,” added Li.

This spring, the Blazers swept all three Region 3C crowns, with number one singles player Raygan Wade taking the singles title in straight sets. On Monday, the Blazers fell to Abington 5-4 in the Class 2 state semifinals. Up next, players compete in the singles and doubles portions of the tournament.

“We’ve made it this far, we’ve accomplished so much,” said Li. “Everything from here is a bonus.”

