Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Spotswood girls tennis records historic run in 2023

Spotswood girls tennis records historic run in 2023
Spotswood girls tennis records historic run in 2023(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Spotswood girls tennis is acing the region on the singles and doubles courts this season.

The Trailblazers are fresh off their second consecutive Region 3C title. The team continued to make history in 2023 when the duo of Ella Li and Raygan Wade became the first Spotswood team to capture the Region 3C doubles championship.

“It’s really nice to see those results,” said Li. “Our team has improved so much this season and I’m really proud of them for working so hard.”

Doubles often comes down to the bond between teammates and the Blazers frequently spend time together off the court as friends.

“We know one another. We have better chemistry and we’re able to talk more on court,” added Li.

This spring, the Blazers swept all three Region 3C crowns, with number one singles player Raygan Wade taking the singles title in straight sets. On Monday, the Blazers fell to Abington 5-4 in the Class 2 state semifinals. Up next, players compete in the singles and doubles portions of the tournament.

“We’ve made it this far, we’ve accomplished so much,” said Li. “Everything from here is a bonus.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Investigation ongoing for officer-involved shooting at Burgess Road Walmart
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving...
Driver charged in February’s deadly Hardy County crash

Latest News

The Riverheads baseball team against Middlesex on June 6, 2023
VHSL state quarterfinals highlights and scores: June 6, 2023
VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL State Tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer begin Tuesday
The Strasburg boys soccer team huddles at the conclusion of practice on June 5, 2023
‘Look at us now.’ Strasburg boys soccer ready for first state tournament game in program history
Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick (7) eludes Clemson's Keith Adams for a short gain in the...
Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot