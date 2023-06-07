Draw Your Weather
Stuarts Draft High School wins in the Valley and in the Nation’s Capital

Stuart's Draft High School Team
Stuart's Draft High School Team(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Stuarts Draft High School students participated in the “Shenandoah Valley Electric Grand Prix” and won for the second year in a row and had the opportunity to compete in the Nation’s capital.

Stuarts Draft High School came back from an invitation to compete in the DC Metropolitan Area Electric Vehicle Grand Prix on June 3, according to Coach Ben Ham.

Ham said this the Stuarts Draft second year as a team. He added this is an easy way to combine project-based learning with what students are learning in the classroom as students build and drive the cars in the races.

Student Benjamin Ratcliffe said these races are endurance races, it is how many races can be complete in an hour so it is not about speed. He added that a lot of engineering goes into play.

“We go over a lot of engineering principles in class but it is the best way I know to actually have them apply those principles.” said Ham.

Ratcliffe said he wants to be a mechanical engineer after college and feels this is a good way to apply the skills he is learning.

Ham said a lot of practice goes into preparing for a race.

“We spend many evenings out on the track just turning laps and trying to understand what our car was capable of and getting our drivers comfortable behind the wheel.” said Ham.

“During school it is a daily thing. We would come down here anytime we have free time and put a hand at either working on the car making changes or just testing in general.” said Ratcliffe.

Ham said for the most part it is preferred that the students driving the car have a license. If they do not it is on a case-by-case basis.

Ratcliffe said competing and winning in DC against higher level teams was rewarding.

“Seeing that we just now went and competed against some of the higher level teams it was a lot more rewarding because we know we actually have a good program going.” said Ratcliffe.

