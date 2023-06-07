UVA honoring D’Sean Perry with on-grounds gallery displaying his artwork

Draw Your Weather
By Emily Horn
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA is honoring D’Sean Perry with an on-grounds art gallery displaying his artwork. Works honoring Perry are also on display.

Perry was a fourth-year studio art major at UVA. The focus piece in the gallery is “Icarus,” 3D model collage.

“He was just a really delightful person. Someone who cared a lot about the art department and cared a lot about helping other people and getting other kids involved with art. We have students here who would not have been art majors if it wasn’t for him,” UVA Visual Resources Collection Assistant Director Victoria Valdes said.

The gallery is on display until June 23 and open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

