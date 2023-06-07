VHSL State Quarterfinals Results: June 6, 2023

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, local teams competed in the VHSL state quarterfinals across multiple sports.

In Class 1 softball, Buffalo Gap ended Rappahannock’s perfect season with a 7-4 victory. In Class 2, Page County took down Poquoson 3-1 to advance to the semifinals. Strasburg, also in Class 2, fell to King William 15-1 in five innings. In Class 3, Broadway fell to Cave Spring 11-6.

In Class 1 baseball, Riverheads dropped a home game to Middlesex 3-1. In Class 2, East Rockingham baseball came up short against Poquoson 11-1.

In Class 1 girls soccer, Riverheads girls dominated Westmoreland 5-0 to advance to the semifinals. In Class 2, Central fell to Bruton 1-0 in overtime. In Class 3, Wilson Memorial girls scored twice late in the second half to beat Magna Vista 2-0.

In boys soccer, Riverheads fell to Westmoreland 4-0 in the Class 1 quarterfinal. In another Class 2 battle, Strasburg fell to Poquoson 3-2 after the Bull Islanders scored three times in the final 22 minutes of play.

