Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

VHSL State Quarterfinals Results: June 6, 2023

The Riverheads baseball team against Middlesex on June 6, 2023
The Riverheads baseball team against Middlesex on June 6, 2023(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, local teams competed in the VHSL state quarterfinals across multiple sports.

In Class 1 softball, Buffalo Gap ended Rappahannock’s perfect season with a 7-4 victory. In Class 2, Page County took down Poquoson 3-1 to advance to the semifinals. Strasburg, also in Class 2, fell to King William 15-1 in five innings. In Class 3, Broadway fell to Cave Spring 11-6.

In Class 1 baseball, Riverheads dropped a home game to Middlesex 3-1. In Class 2, East Rockingham baseball came up short against Poquoson 11-1.

In Class 1 girls soccer, Riverheads girls dominated Westmoreland 5-0 to advance to the semifinals. In Class 2, Central fell to Bruton 1-0 in overtime. In Class 3, Wilson Memorial girls scored twice late in the second half to beat Magna Vista 2-0.

In boys soccer, Riverheads fell to Westmoreland 4-0 in the Class 1 quarterfinal. In another Class 2 battle, Strasburg fell to Poquoson 3-2 after the Bull Islanders scored three times in the final 22 minutes of play.

Complete results for all sports can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Harrisonburg Walmart
Several police are on scene of the Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road.
Suspect shot after altercation at Harrisonburg Walmart on Burgess Road
FAA Confirms Plane Crash near Montebello, Va.
This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
No survivors found at plane crash site in Augusta County; four people reported on board

Latest News

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and...
VHSL State Tournaments for baseball, softball, soccer begin Tuesday
The Strasburg boys soccer team huddles at the conclusion of practice on June 5, 2023
‘Look at us now.’ Strasburg boys soccer ready for first state tournament game in program history
Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick (7) eludes Clemson's Keith Adams for a short gain in the...
Michael Vick, Herman Moore on 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot
VHSL Tennis State Championships - Monday, June 5
VHSL Tennis State Championships - Monday, June 5