Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Virginia Organizing advocates for “Rental Inspection Program” in Waynesboro

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The “Rental Inspection Program” is a program advocated for by Virginia Organizing.

According to Andrea Jackson with Virginia Organizing, the goal of this program is to ensure renters are living in a safe space. Jackson added around 40% of Waynesboro’s residents are renters.

Donna Yobs with Virginia Organizing said this program would require inspections of rental properties to make sure they are in good condition to live. Yobs added the inspections should be done on a regular basis and not just when a renter has to complain.

“While you can’t evict someone for complaining, you can raise the rent and do other things to make the renter feel uncomfortable.” said Yobs.

Jackson said that Virginia Organizing has canvassed the area and learned many people have dealt with mold, leaky ceilings, and other issues.

”Everybody deserves to have a safe home, especially if they are paying for it. We are not giving up.” said Jackson.

“It should be a set standard throughout the city, that is all we are saying.” said Jackson.

This program would benefit landlords as well because it gives them a regular update on how their property is doing and if they find a problem, they can solve it early on, rather than when it becomes a bigger issue, according to Yobs.

Jackson said she is disappointed this program was not implemented by Waynesboro City Council but Virginia Organizing is still working to put this program in place.

“We are having a meeting at Grace Lutheran Church tomorrow at 6:00pm to figure out further strategies

Waynesboro City Councilmember Kenneth Lee said the staff is working hard to gather information for the council to review and decide if this is a program the city will implement.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what we know so far about the Augusta County Plane Crash.
What We Know So Far: Augusta County Plane Crash
Campbell Fortune is facing three charges of negligent homicide, reckless driving, driving...
Driver charged in February’s deadly Hardy County crash
The shooting happened after Huguenot High School's graduation ceremony as people were leaving...
2 dead, 5 injured in shooting in Monroe Park after graduation, suspect in custody
Amanda Stott-Smith, who was in prison for throwing her two children off a bridge, was found...
Officials: Woman in prison for throwing her 2 young children off bridge dies
A plane crashed near Saint Mary's Wilderness after F-16 jets scrambled to get it out of...
Pilot and passengers identified in Augusta County plane crash

Latest News

The Shenandoah Valley is not immune to gun violence.
Gun violence across America and in the Shenandoah Valley
Stuart's Draft High School Team
Stuarts Draft High School wins in the Valley and in the Nation’s Capital
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
People in the Valley affected by the haze from Canadian wildfires
Virginia Organizing advocates for “Rental Inspection Program” in Waynesboro