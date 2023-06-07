Virginia Organizing advocates for “Rental Inspection Program” in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The “Rental Inspection Program” is a program advocated for by Virginia Organizing.

According to Andrea Jackson with Virginia Organizing, the goal of this program is to ensure renters are living in a safe space. Jackson added around 40% of Waynesboro’s residents are renters.

Donna Yobs with Virginia Organizing said this program would require inspections of rental properties to make sure they are in good condition to live. Yobs added the inspections should be done on a regular basis and not just when a renter has to complain.

“While you can’t evict someone for complaining, you can raise the rent and do other things to make the renter feel uncomfortable.” said Yobs.

Jackson said that Virginia Organizing has canvassed the area and learned many people have dealt with mold, leaky ceilings, and other issues.

”Everybody deserves to have a safe home, especially if they are paying for it. We are not giving up.” said Jackson.

“It should be a set standard throughout the city, that is all we are saying.” said Jackson.

This program would benefit landlords as well because it gives them a regular update on how their property is doing and if they find a problem, they can solve it early on, rather than when it becomes a bigger issue, according to Yobs.

Jackson said she is disappointed this program was not implemented by Waynesboro City Council but Virginia Organizing is still working to put this program in place.

“We are having a meeting at Grace Lutheran Church tomorrow at 6:00pm to figure out further strategies

Waynesboro City Councilmember Kenneth Lee said the staff is working hard to gather information for the council to review and decide if this is a program the city will implement.

