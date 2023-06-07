VSP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police say they are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

According to the VSP, the crash happened on June 6 at 10:25 a.m. along Route 11 just north of Route 672 in Shenandoah County. A pedestrian was walking north with a bicycle on the far-right on Route 11 when he was reportedly hit from behind by a northbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra, the VSP says.

The pedestrian, Ramon L. Santiago Rivera, 74, of Edinburg, died at the scene of the crash because of his injuries, the VSP announced.

McCormick was charged with reckless driving according to the VSP, and the crash remains under investigation.

