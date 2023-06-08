Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee woman died after being run over by her own car, which she had left in gear while moving a trash can.

Joyce Hicks, 81, was visiting a friend Monday afternoon in Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood. She parked her car on the street at the top of a hill, WSMV reports.

As Hicks put her car into gear to drive away, the car rolled backward into a trash can. Police say the 81-year-old got out to move the trash can and left her car in gear.

She fell to the ground while moving the trash can, and her car rolled backward over her, according to police. The car continued down the hill before coming to rest in the front yard of a home.

Hicks was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after arriving.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the fatal accident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
VSP investigating after pedestrian hit and killed in Shenandoah County
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say
Looking towards Downtown Staunton from the Train Depot bridge.
14-year-old student reports ‘cigar-shaped’ UFO near Staunton in 1964
Flowers are placed in front of the Altria Theater which was the site of a mass shooting after a...
Suspect in high school graduation shooting had dispute with one of the victims, police say
According to VSP, 35-year-old Brandon Mills charged at law enforcement when they arrived on...
Officers involved in Sunday’s Walmart shooting will not face criminal charges, Commonwealth’s Attorney announces

Latest News

Graduation shooting that killed 2 was targeted attack, Va. police say
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) drives to the basket over Miami Heat forward Kevin Love...
Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead
Smoke and thick haze blanket the Northeast
Thick smoke and haze to our north makes a return to the Mid-Atlantic for the end of the week
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain