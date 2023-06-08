Draw Your Weather
Cavaliers practice through ‘unhealthy’ air quality ahead of super regional

Practice at Disharoon Park
Practice at Disharoon Park(WVIR)
By Marty Hudtloff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are getting ready to face Duke in a best-of-three super regional this weekend.

This will be only the third time ever two ACC teams have played each other in a super regional.

Game one of the series is set for noon Friday, June 9, and it is set to be in front of a sell-out crowd.

“That shows the enthusiasm this community has for what this team is doing,” Coach Brian O’Connor said.

Both UVA and Duke had about 90 minutes of practice Thursday, June 8, at Disharoon Park.

“We’re very familiar with Duke, they’re very familiar with us. I don’t think that plays too much into it, it’s still baseball,” Coach O’Connor said.

Coach O’Connor and the players said Thursday’s air quality was not a factor for them during practice. At one point, the air quality in Charlottesville was deemed “very unhealthy” by the EPA.

“I didn’t have any issues, and my fellow outfielders didn’t have any problems. We saw the ball fine,” Casey Saucke said.

“Coach told us that what happened in the regular season has nothing to do with our preparation this week and this weekend. As long as we take care of what we can control, that’s all that we can do and hope for the best,” Anthony Stephon said.

Virginia’s starting pitcher Friday will be Nick Parker.

